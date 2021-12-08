Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 67.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

