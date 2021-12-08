Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $15.94

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $15.26. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 56,028 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $853.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

