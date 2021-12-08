Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.