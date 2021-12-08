Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,501 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.63 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.