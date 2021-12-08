National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

