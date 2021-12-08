National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raises Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

