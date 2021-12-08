NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.45).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

NWG stock opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.31. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($167,466.78).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

