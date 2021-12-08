NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 223.01 ($2.96) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.31. The firm has a market cap of £25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($167,466.78).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

