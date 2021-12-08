NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.75

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

