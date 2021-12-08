Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.43. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 21,315 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.