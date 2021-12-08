Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.39

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $94.77, with a volume of 142478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

