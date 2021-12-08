NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $257.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.12 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $367.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.03. 7,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $886.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $572,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.