NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.79 million, a PE ratio of 128.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

