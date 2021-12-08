New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Increased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188,091 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

