NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 9,375 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,375 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.43 per share, for a total transaction of 125,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXDT opened at 13.51 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.02 and a 12-month high of 15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

