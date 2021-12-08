NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Raised to $79.00 at Truist Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

