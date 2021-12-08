NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $90.56. 45,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

