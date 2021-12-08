NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities began coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NFI Group stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

