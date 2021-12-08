NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$21.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.42. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

