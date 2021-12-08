Nicole Miller Sells 13,851 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

