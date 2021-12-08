NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $172.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $172.00 price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $171.29 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

