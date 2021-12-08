Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,868 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,001,881. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

