Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,024,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,988,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Perrigo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 596,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

