Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Caleres worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Caleres by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Caleres by 65.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $924.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.