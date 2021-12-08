Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

