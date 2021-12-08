Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 36.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Spire by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Spire stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

