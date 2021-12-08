Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 22.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 165.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 67.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

