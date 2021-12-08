Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Northern Trust stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

