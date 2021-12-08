nOS (NOS) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.05 or 0.08646603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.72 or 1.00045139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002782 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

