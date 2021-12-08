NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $8.77 on Monday. NOW has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NOW by 36.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.