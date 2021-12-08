NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.
DNOW opened at $8.77 on Monday. NOW has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NOW by 36.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.