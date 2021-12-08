Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1,959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after purchasing an additional 677,030 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

