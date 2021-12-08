Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.92

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 6611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,591,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.