Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.58

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 7.58 and last traded at 7.82, with a volume of 28301 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

