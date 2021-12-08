OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGC. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$257.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2812556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

