Offshift Price Tops $4.12 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Offshift has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $335,843.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00008170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,144.65 or 0.99492381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.35 or 0.00861792 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.