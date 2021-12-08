OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 160.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.6%.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

