Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $15.70. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 111 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,061,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $19,904,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,952,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

