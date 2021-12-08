On the Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 439 ($5.82).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.94. The company has a market capitalization of £391.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

