OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

