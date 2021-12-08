OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 568.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 681,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 135.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 849,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 488,529 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.67. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

