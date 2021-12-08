Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue $0.34 Semi-annual Dividend

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3382 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Orange has decreased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years. Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orange stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.