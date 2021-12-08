Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

