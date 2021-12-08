Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,753,000 after buying an additional 215,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

