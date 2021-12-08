Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.