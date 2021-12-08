Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 265 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

