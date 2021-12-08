Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 337 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.