Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 443 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 576,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.