Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 561 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

