Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $113,981.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00093231 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

