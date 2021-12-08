OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.60.

OSIS opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,060 shares of company stock worth $6,336,564 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

